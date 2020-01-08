Greek Ministry of Finance Submits Drafted Gambling Regulations to the European Commission for Approval

The Greek Ministry of Finance is preparing for the implementation of new regulated controls across the gambling industry in the jurisdiction. Submitting its drafted gambling regulation to the European Commission, The Greek Ministry of Finance confirmed the submission this week. The draft includes several new controls with one of those controls detailing separate licenses will be available for online sports betting for $3.4 million and other online casino games for $2.4 million.

Each of the new licenses will be valid for a seven-year term. Another strict control are the random number generator games. These will be limited to a maximum stake of 2 along with a maximum profit per gaming session capped at 5,000. Jackpot games will be limited to paying a maximum of 500,000 too. Random number generator games will be banned unless they are promoted on sites where they can be played.

Also included in the new implementations is the legal age to gamble which is 21 and above. Sports betting, online gaming and other casino products will be exempt from the RNG rules. Operators who found themselves blacklisted from the jurisdiction 12 months prior to submitting their licensing application will be prohibited from applying.