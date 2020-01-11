GVC Holdings Considering Relocating its Tax Residence to the UK

GVC Holdings Considering Company’s Potential Relocation of its Place of Management and Control

Currently, the company’s main headquarters is located in the Isle of Man. The move will benefit the company with increasing its efficiency via important meetings being closer to the bigger gaming market. GVC’s Head of Media Relations, Jay Dossetter said one of the main reasons for the groups’ relocation is that under the current Articles of Association and Tax Residency, they are not allowed to hold any shareholder or board meetings within the UK. The proposed changes and moving the headquarters will give the group the ability to hold committee and board meetings within the UK.

The changes will also allow for the company to reduce its operational complexity and increase its efficiency for reducing costs. The relocation is just for the top holding company the group said. There will be no impact on the operational side of the business or its staffing. The effective tax rate nor the groups’ tax bill be affected in any way either. The online sector of GVC will continue to run as normal from the Gibraltar and the UK will be for the retail estate of the business.