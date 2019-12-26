GVC Holdings Recommendation of “Buy” from Thirteen Research Firms

GVC Holdings Plc Shares Given an Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Industry Analysts

GVC Holdings plc shares has been given a recommendation of “Buy” from thirteen research firms, or analysts that have rated the stock with an average buy rating. GBX, GVC’s stock was averaged on a 12-month target of 1,039.60 ($13.68). GVC has been one of the main topics amongst several industry analysts lately. JPMorgan Chase and Co. started the “interest” on the company back in October when they initiated coverage on the company by setting an “overweight” rating and target price on their stock.

Berenberg Bank set a $14.47 target price on shares in October as well and reaffirming GVC’s “buy” rating. GVC’s target price was boosted by Barclays and then received another “overweight” rating later that month. Barclays projected their target price at $12.01 and then $13.81 after the overweight. Shore Capital and HSBC both reiterated the rating on shares and then given a lifted target value.

GVC Holdings is one of the biggest sports betting and gaming groups in the world. They offer a unique proprietary platform that includes casino, bingo, sports betting and poker. GVC owns and operates some of the biggest brands in the industry as well; Foxy Bingo, bwin, partypoker, Sportingbet and partycasino.