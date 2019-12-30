Hard Rock International Disappointed with Atlantic City Revenues

One year ago, Hard Rock International opened a casino venue in the city with hopes it would have tremendous success and generated significant revenues.

The performance, one year later, was not what was expected. Hard Rock International’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Jim Allen said opening up its brand in Atlantic City was not a good decision on their part.

Atlantic City has seen continuous growth, but with HRI investing $500 million for the opening of Hard Rock Atlantic City, it’s a shame said Allen. Hard Rock opened up in the old Trump Taj Mahal property. There was much success to be had with its casino operations and to employ 3,000 in the city. One of the issues or causes for the low performance could be due to the $4.8 million tax settlement paid by the city last year. There’s been other problems in the city that has caused issues for not only Hard Rock, but all operators.

Another possible reason for the failed operations could be the overload of casinos in the city. The owner of the Golden Nugget Atlantic City said the overload would cause a catastrophe with a decline in revenues.