Have you got what it takes to challenge the Age of Gods?

When you play casino online, especially Slots, there are so many different worlds at your fingertips. The “Age of Gods” franchise is one of the most popular catalogue of Slots games you will come across online. Based on Greek mythology, the game includes vibrant graphics and engagingly relevant symbols across the reels. With such a varying selection of mythologically-themed gameplay, the perception that Slots aren’t entertaining has never been more wrong!

Our first stop in our tour of the “Age of Gods” back-catalogue is the Age of Gods – Norse: King of Asgard. The King of Asgard is a Germanic figure from Nord mythology, made popular by the much-loved Marvel universe. Playtech, once again, boasts a plethora of special features in this offering to the world of Slots. In this game you can expect to encounter three progressive jackpots, free spins with fixed jackpots and a starting minimum of only £0.10 per wager. Along your quest, you will encounter numerous little helpers such as snakes, ravens and wolves – their aim being to help you unlock low-value prizes.

You will also be introduced to a duo of powerful Gods called Loki and Odin, who do a little more than just trigger wins. When Odin decides to pay you a visit on reels two through to six, you’ll activate the re-spin bonus. Each bonus is boosted by a multiplier that will increase each time the reel is re-spun, and when Loki appears, he will push Odin across the reels and ensure you get that bonus.

What makes this game a winner is the fact that any player can win the progressive jackpot. As long as you are playing the game with a legitimate bet (remember, £0.10 is all you have to wager) then you are in with a shot of winning that jackpot!

Next, we pay a visit to Age of Gods – Epic Troy. In this Slots fantasy, the player is delighted by five reels, populated by several features, and 243 ways to win. The game includes four progressive jackpots, free spins, multipliers and gameplay starting at a respectable minimum of £0.20. The symbols used in this game vary from Greek lettering such as Alpha, Beta, Omega and Zeta, to a whole cast of iconic characters, including Achilles, Paris and Helen of Troy.

Once your wager has been placed, you will get the chance to pick up fixed wins worth up to 2.5X your stake, but also you will be given opportunities to unlock bonuses that have the potential to be worth a lot more. To give you a better idea of the how beneficial these bonuses can be – two full stacks of the Helen symbol will trigger a re-spin bonus that allows you to win prizes 607.5X your original stake! Good old Helen, ay?

Finally, we come to address yet another Playtech creation; Age of Gods – God of Storms. With four progressive jackpots, double wilds and wild wind re-spins, this edition to the “Age of Gods” family can definitely compete with the rest. With a generous minimum bet of £0.01, it is easy to see why this is often a favourite amongst Slots fanatics. Of course, you are able to wager a considerably increased amount, but with a minimum this low every player is given the chance to see what all the fuss is about before deciding if you want to place a more substantial bet.

Instead of having the traditionally singular wild symbol, God of Storms boast two in its gameplay. A piece of stone with “wild” etched into it is the first recognised wild symbol in this game, and with two of them there is a chance to stack them which will give the player even more ways to create their winning combo. The second wild is a long ship which can also be stacked and cover the entire reel. The wild also triggers the “wild wind re-spins”, going on to earn the player a free spin. Each time the ship moves left, blown by the God of Storms himself, the multiplier will increase, causing the reels to spin once again. Once the ship finally leaves the reels, you will be rewarded with one final free spin that is made slightly more appealing with a 5X multiplier thrown in as well.

So, it is easy to see why Playtech’s growing Age of Gods growing family is still set to further increase. With diverse wilds, features and topical symbols, the vast selection of mythologically themed games has something for everything – yes, even you!