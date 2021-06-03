Heart of Vegas Casino 2021 Bonus Tips

Introduction

Heart of Vegas Casino is a social gaming app or an online social casino. It originally

started as a slot machine, and with its exciting features, for slot lovers and simple game

players, the casino is the best place for playing pleasure. Interestingly also, on mobile

platforms, the registration process is very straightforward.

Quick Bonus Tips

Apart from the excitement and fun you can get from the casino, there are generous

bonus offers to be received. These bonuses can be received in varieties. Upon

registration or sign-up, a bonus from 1 to 3 million free coins will be received. Further to

that, also available is a daily bonus and every hour timely bonus or hourly bonus of free

coins, which gets bigger as you increase in levels. Aside from this, the casino gives

bonus coins through email. Hence, opting out of promotional emails is the same as

tossing away bonuses.

Let us see the various kinds of bonuses available in details;

Daily Bonus

The daily bonuses are received daily through various specific activities as explained

below;

Daily Wheel Spin

Further on the daily bonuses, there is an opportunity to win bonuses by wheel spinning.

The wheel spinning offer gives a daily chance for you to spin the wheel and win millions

of free coins, and excitingly, the more you win on the wheel, the higher your chances of

winning by spinning. And on your next login, after 24 hours, the daily spin wheel will

automatically pop up again for another spinning.

Playing Progressive Jackpots Games

Another way one can get the bonus by playing progressive jackpot slots, that is games

with progressive jackpots (Dragon Vault, Dolphin Treasure, Golden Peach, Sun and

Moon, and Miss Kitty). These games, when played, increase your chances of getting a

massive bonus.

Daily Friend Bonus

Thinking that’s all? No. There is another way in which players can get bonuses. And it is

simply by connecting with people or friends through Facebook or new friends made in

the game. Connecting with people gives players the chance to send and receive gifts of

coins from each other, thereby resulting in receiving bonuses. All that is needed is to

click on the send and receive gifts button on the bottom of the game in the lobby.

Daily Return Bonus

Also, under the daily bonus, there is a daily return bonus which is different from the

wheel spinning to win. This bonus is based on the number of days in a row a player

returned to the game.

Hourly Bonus

The bonus here is received or collected in a timely manner, once every three (3) hours.

Upon collecting the bonus, players receive a notification indicating that they have

received coins, and at the same time, the countdown to receiving the next bonus

begins.

Conclusion

After an in-depth customer service review, the likelihood of winning bonuses in the

Heart of Vegas Casino is indeed limitless. Thus, you should play at the casino to take

advantage of this limitless opportunity.

By Daniel Velasquez