Heart of Vegas Casino 2021 Bonus Tips
Introduction
Heart of Vegas Casino is a social gaming app or an online social casino. It originally
started as a slot machine, and with its exciting features, for slot lovers and simple game
players, the casino is the best place for playing pleasure. Interestingly also, on mobile
platforms, the registration process is very straightforward.
Quick Bonus Tips
Apart from the excitement and fun you can get from the casino, there are generous
bonus offers to be received. These bonuses can be received in varieties. Upon
registration or sign-up, a bonus from 1 to 3 million free coins will be received. Further to
that, also available is a daily bonus and every hour timely bonus or hourly bonus of free
coins, which gets bigger as you increase in levels. Aside from this, the casino gives
bonus coins through email. Hence, opting out of promotional emails is the same as
tossing away bonuses.
Let us see the various kinds of bonuses available in details;
Daily Bonus
The daily bonuses are received daily through various specific activities as explained
below;
Daily Wheel Spin
Further on the daily bonuses, there is an opportunity to win bonuses by wheel spinning.
The wheel spinning offer gives a daily chance for you to spin the wheel and win millions
of free coins, and excitingly, the more you win on the wheel, the higher your chances of
winning by spinning. And on your next login, after 24 hours, the daily spin wheel will
automatically pop up again for another spinning.
Playing Progressive Jackpots Games
Another way one can get the bonus by playing progressive jackpot slots, that is games
with progressive jackpots (Dragon Vault, Dolphin Treasure, Golden Peach, Sun and
Moon, and Miss Kitty). These games, when played, increase your chances of getting a
massive bonus.
Daily Friend Bonus
Thinking that’s all? No. There is another way in which players can get bonuses. And it is
simply by connecting with people or friends through Facebook or new friends made in
the game. Connecting with people gives players the chance to send and receive gifts of
coins from each other, thereby resulting in receiving bonuses. All that is needed is to
click on the send and receive gifts button on the bottom of the game in the lobby.
Daily Return Bonus
Also, under the daily bonus, there is a daily return bonus which is different from the
wheel spinning to win. This bonus is based on the number of days in a row a player
returned to the game.
Hourly Bonus
The bonus here is received or collected in a timely manner, once every three (3) hours.
Upon collecting the bonus, players receive a notification indicating that they have
received coins, and at the same time, the countdown to receiving the next bonus
begins.
Conclusion
After an in-depth customer service review, the likelihood of winning bonuses in the
Heart of Vegas Casino is indeed limitless. Thus, you should play at the casino to take
advantage of this limitless opportunity.