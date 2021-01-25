How 2020 affected the young Mr. Bit Casino

Mr. Bit Casino is a new but already popular brand in the gambling market. Youthful, fresh, stylish, aesthetic are their main characteristics.

Today we will talk to the Mr. Bit team and find out the secret of their success, what a player can find in their casino, and what 2020 gave them.

Hello! It’s nice to talk to you, guys. So, first of all, we’d like to know how you were managed to grow up so fast! Do you have any special knowledge or something?

Hi there! Thank you a lot. We were not that successful for the first time, but we determined our targeting audience and did it in the right way. It worked. Our people are mostly young, ambitious, smart, and busy. They play for fun, not for making money. So we have developed our marketing strategy following our clients’ needs.

Wow, sounds great! Was it the main reason you’ve redesigned your website?

Mainly, yes. We organized a survey with a few questions and suggestions regarding our design, and we got reasonable feedback from the players. As you might see now, our website style is synthwave-lke and reminds in some way Cyberpunk. Dark colors, the unusual buttons shape, characters – well, you might have noticed.

Yes, we did, and it looks stylish indeed. Well done! By the way, speaking about changes, was 2020 effective for your casino?

We worked hard and got a Maltese license in July 2020. But what inspired us the most is that some days ago, we received a German license! We’re ready to enter the new market—this intrigue for us. Besides legal stuff, we started to collaborate with new top providers: Authentic, Gamomat, Hacksaw Gaming, Inspired, Isoftbet, Merkur, Pgsoft, Reel Play, Skywind, and Truelab.

Among the casino events, we celebrated our 2d anniversary in September. There were plenty of tourneys, gifts, and a huge prize fund—the same thing with the New Year events.

We suppose your clients were happy! What about the potential players? What are your welcome bonus conditions? Why do you think players should register exactly on your website?

Well, they shouldn’t until they don’t want to. But we are a progressive and a bit philosophic casino. We do not force players to register, and, of course, we are not the guys who appreciate the aggressive marketing approach. About our welcome bonus conditions, they are different for Maltese and Finnish players. This is the bonus on the first deposit. You can read the details below:

FIRST DEPOSIT 100% up to €300 + 50 FS (10 per day)

Minimum deposit amount: €10

Wager: x25 (deposit + bonus)

The number of spins: 50

Game: Jungle Jim and the Lost Sphinx

Bet per spin: €0,1

Wagering requirements: x35

Limit on withdrawing – x10

30 days after registration

For Finnish (MT) players we have:

FIRST DEPOSIT 100% up to €200 + 50 FS (10 per day)

Minimum deposit amount: €10 Wager: x30 (deposit + bonus)

The number of spins: 50 Game: Aloha!

Bet per spin: €0,1

Wagering requirements: x40

Limit on withdrawing – x10

Available for 10 days after registration.

Good! Thanks for this conversation and all the info you shared with us. We’re impressed with your potential and current results. Good luck to you, guys.

Thank you a lot! Wish you all the best.

If you want to know more about Mr.Bit Casino and its offers, visit the website. In case you have any questions, contact Mr.Bit Support team by clicking on the Chat Button or calling the hotline.

mrbit.com is operated by Avento MT Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/450/2017. Players must be 18 or over. Gambling may cause addiction. GambleAware. These terms are supplemental to promotional terms and conditions which are found here.