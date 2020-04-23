How COVID-19 Has Affected the Online Gambling Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all and will most likely do so for a fair time yet. It’s not just been a medical problem the like of which we’ve never seen before, but one that is affecting the business world. That includes the online gambling industry, so how are they coping with this situation?

Land-based bookmakers have suffered badly with them being ordered to close. That has led to staff being laid off but the online situation isn’t so bad. Italy has been in lockdown for over a month. With no shops open, gamblers are heading online to place their bets. Sites have reported a steady flow of new customers as people try to find something to do while in isolation.

What do you bet on though is the big question. The sporting calendar is in ruins and there are few football leagues to bet on. Bookmakers are delighted with the fact there is still action going on in Nicaragua and Belarus as well as some Asian countries. There may not be many games being played but those that are prove to be vital for online gambling sites.

With the major sports hit hard, more attention is being aimed towards esports, virtual sport and casino games.

The online gambling industry and people stuck in isolation seem to be a perfect couple. Not everyone is happy about the situation though. There are fears in many countries that this could lead to a rise in the number of people that have problems with their gambling.

In Spain, the government has told online gambling sites to restrict their marketing during this COVID-19 crisis. This is to “prevent bookmakers from doing business with people’s concern and anxiety.”

The restrictions apply to television, radio and online advertising but will be allowed between 1am and 5am. What advertising is allowed must not be aimed at gambling to counter the problem of boredom during lockdown. Nor must they be promoting the various welcome bonuses available for new customers. These include the offering of free bets, enhanced odds or risk-free bets.

The action was taken after news had come through that stated addicted gamblers had increased how much they were playing at online gambling sites. Several Spanish gaming industry organisations have pledged their "full collaboration with those initiatives."

It’s a worrying time for all of us as the pandemic continues. For online gambling sites, they will have a constant eye on the sporting calendar. When will La Liga or Serie A resume allowing the sites to have their top betting opportunities return? With more customers likely to have been signed-up by then, the future still looks rosy for the online gambling industry.