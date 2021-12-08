How do new casinos fight to stand out from their established competitors?

iGaming is a sector that has grown rapidly in recent times and which is now a big deal in its own right. This sees the online gambling sector estimated to have been worth $64.13 billion in 2020 and expected to grow to a market size of over $70 billion by the end of 2021. But what is behind this meteoric rise which has seen a whole new audience discover casino gaming online?

While you could look at factors such as changing attitudes towards casino play in society and the sheer fun iGaming offers, the raft of new online casinos we see regularly helps a lot. This gives players a variety of choice in terms of where they play and means there is always somewhere fresh to game at. The best new online casinos to play at (as found on CasinoTopsOnline.com), are funky, innovative and offer some cool features to tempt players with.

Of course, it is not easy to create a new iGaming platform and stand out from the well-established big names who dominate the sector. But how do new casinos go about this in order to attract people?

Cool bonus packages

Casino bonuses are nothing new when it comes to online play but they are still a major way in which new sites will battle it out against the big guns. This is because bonus offers can be configured in various ways and allow new sites to give people something different from existing casinos online.

Whether it is the amount of Free Spins you get, removal of a wagering requirement or no deposit bonuses, newer casinos have full control in the packages they offer to catch gamers attention. This does not only apply to new players either! The latest online casinos will normally run innovative and engaging promotions for current gamers too.

Game selection and software providers

The USA has more casinos than any other country globally and the choice of games they offer is key to people playing at them. By the same token, game selections are also crucial for online casinos and an area newer platforms focus on in order to fight it out with top brands. In short, they will carefully look at what they offer to ensure they stand out from other platforms and give players a reason to choose them.

This could be working with the best-known studios around (like NetEnt or Microgaming) and making sure they have a wide choice of games/themes to hook people in with. In addition, many newer platforms will also partner with smaller studios to offer titles you cannot find at other more established sites. When you also add in the way newer casinos carry Live Games to stand out, it is easy to see why this area is so key.

Payment methods

Although this might not be the first thing you think of, payment methods are another way for newer casinos to stand out from the crowd online. More established sites might not offer the very latest options like crypto for example, whereas newer ones might. By giving the latest options to players, newer iGaming platforms can steal a march on the older names. This in turn allows them to attract those who value more choice in how they deposit/ make withdrawals.

Latest mobile apps for playing on the go

Mobile gaming revenue around the US in 2020 was thought to have hit over $10 billion – and this way of playing games was also very popular on a global scale. New casino sites have cottoned onto this and a number focus lots of effort on making their platform mobile friendly. This usually means developing a mobile app for their site which uses the latest tech to give mobile gamers the best experience. This helps them stand out from more established companies who might not have done the same or updated their own app with the very latest design touches.

Streaming and Entertainment Apps are quite the hit

When Netflix transitioned to streaming services from 2007 – 2012, it opened up a whole new world of entertainment. Most of us won’t forget Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad which was Netflix’s flagship series and their way to announce to the world that streaming services were here to stay. They were certainly right and all competitors have moved to the streaming industry now. We have Disney+, HBO Max, Viaplay, Discovery+, Amazon Prime etc.

Today it has become standard to launch a movie on a streaming service at the same time it premieres in the cinema. Big acting names such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Leonardo Di Caprio and Ryan Reynolds have all starred in a Netflix exclusive film or series. The latest being Dicaprio’s film which premieres on Christmas Eve the 24th December. All these apps can be found on your preferred device of iOS or Android, and if you have a chromecast or an Airplay ready TV you can stream the film/series of your choice to the big screen at home. Quite some competition to online casino games but these 2 types of media can go hand in hand.

New kids on the block can teach old dog’s new tricks

As the above shows, there are a few effective ways new casinos online can fight it out with more established platforms for players’ attention. When you also add in offering even better customer support than the big boys and using a unique site theme to stand out, it gets even clearer. Although this sector is a crowded place and one in which the major brands dominate mostly, there is place for new platforms to grow. Everyone has to start somewhere after all and by offering the above to gamers, new internet casinos can make their mark when battling the top names.