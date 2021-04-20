How Important are Affiliate Programs for the Online Casino Industry?

With such a wide audience of potential customers online, one of the most effective ways of targeting these customers is through affiliate programs. The online casino industry is especially reliant on affiliate programs to help corral such a large and fluid potential customer base. But how profitable are affiliate programs?

Top Affiliates Continue Growth

Affiliate programs are popular in the online casino industry to help drive traffic and consolidate customers. Better Collective is one of the most profitable affiliate programs. In 2017 they acquired Romanian PariuriX and in 2018 purchased Danish brands Xperten Ltd and Xpert Ltd to augment its betting-related affiliate programs. 2020 saw the acquisition of the Atemi Group for £40 million. The acquisitions helped the company expand into new markets and consolidate its affiliate activities. The acquisitions show that the company is thriving due to the affiliate programs.

Similarly, Raketech gained a Finnish presence with their purchase of TVmatsit.com in 2019. While 2020 saw spending push profits down (a decline of 64% in the first half of the year), revenues are still high. The cancellation of many sports events in 2020 affected the betting arm of their operation, while their casino operation continued apace. Elsewhere, affiliate company Acroud AB expanded in late 2020 to target the US market. They have trained their understanding of the customer base and the industry to create a customer-focused affiliate product.

What Does an Affiliate Program Do?

But why do sites need an affiliate program? The referral-based marketing means that customers for online casino sites can make their choice of where to sign up based on a variety of factors, including reviews of the sites. In a saturated market, being able to analyze this information and use it to make a decision gives more transparency and trust to the industry.

For an online casino platform, building an affiliate program is therefore almost imperative. As such, it is being made more accessible for smaller brands who are fighting the bigger names for space in the market. For instance, online gaming platforms can offer ways for casino operators to develop an affiliate program in a simple way to maximize their player acquisition. The way the feature is offered for those looking to build customizable platforms shows how important having an affiliate program is and how beneficial it would be for developers of online casino sites.

The future of the industry is changing. We have seen the stock valuation for major affiliate companies such as XLMedia drop. This has enabled smaller companies to take advantage of the expansive market. We will see domination drop and a wider range of companies being able to launch and offer customers something different and something fresh. This in turn will force existing companies to be more appealing to customers, which will increase the integrity of the industry as a whole.

Affiliate programs are found across a variety of sectors. They’re especially important for the online casino industry due to the saturated nature of the market and the range of viable customers. Having a program is necessary for sites to survive in such a competitive market.