How Is Online Bingo Keeping Audiences Fresh?

When you ask somebody what comes to mind when they think of ‘bingo’, the answers are usually the same. Most people would conjure images of people in big halls fervently blotting away. But some would already associate bingo with its new online presence. Others may even think mainly of attempts to change bingo’s physical perceptions. Regardless, the industry has a presence and each of the iterations of bingo appeal to different audiences. The main challenge for bingo in its newer online format is on how to keep audiences fresh. So how does bingo keep itself relevant?

Broaden Audiences

Bingo’s biggest coup in recent years has been the move to an online format. This has helped to change the demographic of those who might engage with the game. Being able to log in and play, sometimes with welcome offers that mean you can essentially try before you buy, is different than finding a physical location and committing to going there.

This has definitely helped bring in younger audiences to keep the industry alive. As the barrier for your first bingo game is lower, it is encouraging more people to see if the game is something they might be interested in.

Same Game, New Formats

The essence of the bingo gameplay has remained the same, so bingo loyalists can still enjoy the exact same gameplay that was made famous throughout the past few centuries online as they can offline. Meanwhile, the increase in different gameplay formats keeps the elements that people enjoy and elevates them with a new way of playing.

For example, those who play bingo online can engage with games such as Deal or No Deal bingo and even bingo themed around things such as lucky leprechauns and Greek gods. By adding these new themes, the industry can continue to reinvent itself and crucially to bring out new games regularly. As the game essentially remains the same, it can be framed around almost any theme.

Different Attitudes to Bingo

As well as a campaign online to bring in new audiences and change how the industry is viewed, the way bingo is played offline can also help. Games such as Bongo’s Bingo – a nightclub event themed around playing bingo to win zany prizes and have interludes of dancing on tables – help to change how people view bingo.

‘I won one of those wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube men things at Bongo’s Bingo and this was the result…’ 😂😂 🎥: @megsbrien pic.twitter.com/IN1hnw9wIu — LADbible (@ladbible) September 30, 2019

Instead of being a subdued affair in a church hall, the fact that it can be played in a vibrant setting can also change how people view online bingo. While unrelated and appealing to different audiences, fun formats for physical bingo can help change attitudes towards bingo in general.

The trick for online bingo to thrive was always going to be in how it adjusted from its classic format into a digital one. This challenge was accompanied by the need to appeal to a wider audience and to showcase why a move online not only retains the traditional bingo gameplay but adds something extra. Other similar industries have successfully shown how digitizing something could work so well, and it seems that bingo followed in these footsteps to ensure the industry thrived as much online as it did offline.