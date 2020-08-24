How to Choose a Great Online Poker Room

How do you choose a good online poker room? Well, it depends on your intentions.

Do you want a sandbox to practice your game and hone your skills, or do you want to jump into tournaments with big buy-ins and tons of cash in the pot to be won? Or perhaps, do you want a little of both?

So, let’s start there.

The Best Poker Rooms for Beginners

5dimes Poker is a great place to start. They have a casino, poker room, and sportsbook, so setting up a poker room account there will allow you to entertain yourself in other ways as well. You can learn more from this comprehensive 5dimes review.

At their poker room, you can join a wide variety of tournaments from free tables and low-cost buy-ins to more competitive tournaments with sharper players and higher entrance costs. This variety in players is what made their flagship product, their sportsbook, so famous. They accept everyone. Many sportsbooks shy away from professional players, but not 5Dimes. Because of this diversity you can hone your skills and make some cash against weaker players before getting into pool to swim with the sharks.

One of the main perks of playing here is their proprietary Grand Poker Network. The Network is a group of rooms that share players and games. It helps to keep players protected from any adverse ‘room decisions’. The next big perk to choosing 5Dimes is their Rakeback. They offer 50% Rakeback minimum on their ‘Advance to Go’ (which are sit & go tourneys). Even cooler, the winner of these ATG sit and go tournaments gets 100% Rakeback!

BetOnline Poker is another great place to start. It’s frequently ranked in the top -5 online US poker rooms. They average around 300 players at any given time, so there are always enough people online to find viable games, yet it isn’t so saturated that you have to worry about any server issues or gobs of professional players taking up all of the tables. What makes them great as a beginner to an intermediate player is the fact that they have so many deposit and cashout options.

Speaking of options, their poker tournament, and game options are robust, to say the least. They also offer succulent deposit bonus offers to new players and tons of free play tables. For money tournaments, BoL Poker has fairly low playthrough requirements and there are plenty of low-stakes games to be had for those who want to make some money but are not confident enough for the big buy-ins just yet.

Best Professional Online Poker Rooms

World Series of Poker – is also good for beginners, but at the same time, this is where you start getting into shark-infested waters.

The software is beautiful, so your time at the virtual tables is quite visually pleasing. There are social poker rooms where you can play for free anywhere around the globe. But as you know WSOP is the biggest, most well-known poker brand in existence so if you want access to serious online tournaments, this is the place to be.

You’ll find classic versions and variations of:

Texas Hold’em Holdem Omaha Poker Stud

Right now, WSOP is offering 250,000 free chips upon sign up for a free account.

Full Tilt Poker has been known for years as the place to find high-stakes games. It operates on the PokerStars platform so you cannot open the two apps simultaneously. Currently, Full Tilt is offering $30 worth of free play on a $20 deposit. Not a bad way to get started. They also offer a handful of different games, like Zoom, the fasted poker game on the planet, and ‘The Deal’. Plus they usually have a solid 18 tournaments running.

Like PokerStars, the software is pleasing to the eye and a pleasure to use. On top of that, it’s extremely secure, so you don’t have to worry about your information getting pilfered. Another benefit of Full Tilt is the modern online casino. So if you get a bit bored with poker, or just want to give your brain a break in between rounds. You can pop over to play some slots or other classic table games like Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and more.