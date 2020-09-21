How to Claim Wrongfully Withheld Winnings from Offshore Online Casinos

Online casino gaming can be a lot of fun. Players entrust their personal and financial information to casinos and hope nothing goes wrong. Before, you start playing, you need to make sure you’re dealing with a legitimate gaming site. But even when you check out reviews and make sure you’re playing on reputable casinos, things sometimes may not go exactly as planned.

Your bonus might get cancelled, or your account closed when you were just about to complete the wagering requirements. You may get a winning slots combination or a blackjack hand, only for the game to hang and withhold your winnings. A lot of customers complain when casinos make them run around in circles during the KYC process, then end up giving up on their winnings.

When you’re playing at a UKGC-registered casino, there are plenty of avenues for dispute resolution. But how do you claim your wrongfully withheld winnings from an offshore casino?

Understand What Happened

There are numerous reasons why a casino may have denied you your money. A lot of times, players quickly get intimidated when their accounts are closed or their winnings are forfeited. After accepting the casino’s terms and conditions without understanding the full implications, it’s easy to assume that you may have erred somewhere.

If you’re registered with Gamstop in the UK, you might find that registering on offshore sites not covered by Gamstop, helps to circumvent restrictions. When dealing with issues, the first step, therefore, is to contact customer support. Also, make sure to enquire whether the misunderstanding is something that can easily be resolved. If after communicating with customer support, you believe you’ve been wronged, but the casino won’t budge, you can move on to the following steps.

Stay Calm and Keep a Record

It may be frustrating to have your winnings withheld when you know you’ve done nothing wrong, but it’s vital to keep your cool. If you get flustered and become rude to the person you’re communicating with, they may be less helpful. Also, remember that the customer service agent wasn’t responsible for whatever issue you’re trying to resolve. Their responses are also bound by the casino’s rules and they can only do so much to assist you before escalating the issue with a superior.

If you’re calm, you can explain your situation better, provide evidence if you have any, and work together to find a resolution, instead of pulling in different directions. Even if you’re right and the casino is trying to screw you over, you’ll find it easier to reach an amicable resolution if you handle the situation like a pro. Also, make sure that you keep a record of all your communication with the casino. Compile a file of the agents you communicated with, dates, and chat transcripts. That way, you can retain a clear track of events.

Jot some notes if you speak via telephone, as it may be hard to remember all the details you received when you’re under stress. Most importantly, go back to the casino’s terms and conditions and understand what you agreed to when you created your account. Some rules may not always seem fair. However, if you sign up without fully reading and understating them, you would have agreed to play by those rules. The most common misunderstandings revolve around bonuses and promotions. You may have not realised that you have to use your real money first before your bonus, or played using strategies that are considered as cheating.

How to Reclaim Your Money

A lot of times, your winnings aren’t significant enough to warrant hiring a lawyer and taking legal action against a casino. If you still think a casino is being untruthful or unhelpful in the face of overwhelming evidence in your favour, you may approach the responsible regulator. If the casino is registered with Curacao iGaming, there’s a reasonable chance that you may not find an ideal resolution.

You may use our reports page to access an impartial and public line of communication with the casino. Casinos don’t like bad PR and will often provide more favourable responses to matters that other prospective customers can follow before signing up.