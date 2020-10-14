How to Find a Casino You Can Trust Online

By the end of 2020, the online gambling industry could be worth around $60 billion. This huge revenue represents the growing demand for virtual entertainment we can enjoy at home. But if you’ve never played UK casino games online before, you may well feel concerned about finding the right one for you.

From accusations of rigged algorithms to exploitative online scams, digital casinos haven’t been free from criticism over the last few years. However, many online casinos are perfectly trustworthy – you just need to know where to look.

In this blog post, we’ll be guiding you through the process of finding a casino you can trust online. Whether you’re a casino newbie or an experienced gambler who’s looking to bring the glamour of Las Vegas to your living room, read on to find out more.

Check Casino Comparison Sites

If you’re searching for a casino you know you can trust, online casino comparison sites are about to become your new best friend. These will compare a wide range of online casinos against different criteria – for example, the quality of their welcome bonuses or their overall customer satisfaction score. This means it’s a great way to get the insider scoop without having to sign up for a casino account.

Even better, most comparison sites will only list casinos which are fully regulated. In order to be legal in the UK, an online casino must hold a valid license. By visiting a comparison site which explicitly says that it only vets licensed casinos, you can save yourself the trouble of filtering through results to find ones which are safe.

This means that instead of focusing on finding reputable casinos, you can make your final decision based on the quality of the games and services on offer.

Check The UK Gambling Commission

Another way to ensure you’re visiting a trustworthy casino is by looking on the website of the UK Gambling Commission. This is the regulatory body which licenses online casinos. If you’re ever unsure about the legitimacy of a particular site, you can easily check with the Gambling Commission to see whether it’s been awarded a license in the past.

Know The Warning Signs

By finding your online casino via a reputable comparison site or the UK Gambling Commission, you can be sure that you’re visiting a legal business. However, there are many more factors besides legality which can influence your online casino experience. To avoid disappointment, there’s a variety of warning signs which you might want to check for before you open an account.

These include:

The terms and conditions of any welcome bonuses. Some casinos offer great-seeming deals, but stipulate in the small print that you must wager a certain amount of money before you can redeem any winnings.

The house edge. This will vary from game to game, and you should be able to discover this information from most comparison sites.

The track history of wins. Watch out for any games which have had either suspiciously few, or suspiciously many, winners.

We hope this guide to finding a trustworthy online casino has been helpful. By following our advice, you’ll be able to cut through this crowded marketplace to find a gambling site which is fun, transparent, and safe.