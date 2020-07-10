How to Identify What You Want Out of an Online Slot Game

Can you think of a type of game that has more abundance of choice than slots? The online casino industry has boomed to unprecedented levels thanks to the variance of games, which have served to attract a widely diverse player demographic.

Slots have played a huge part in this, as there are different themes available to suit almost anyone’s tastes. The amount of choice that is available is growing, which brings a challenge identifying which slot works best for you. After all, this shouldn’t come as a surprise considering that Grand View Research shows that the industry is growing. How do you select the slot that suits your needs? Rather than simply playing a game because it is popular, you could look for one which fits your interests.

In-Game Features

One of the things to watch out for when choosing a slot is what kind of in-game features they have. Are you someone who wants to go old school and simply spin the reels until you match symbols on the pay lines? If so, your best option would be to choose a retro slot like Super Hot Mystery Wilds, which is one of the featured slots at Buzz Bingo. The simple game harks back to the one-armed bandits of yesteryear with its fruit symbols.

Other games have more complex features, however. If you’re the type of player who likes to mix things up, look for a game that has side games that can be triggered if certain symbols fall into view. The Incredible Hulk slot from Playtech, for example, has a smash bonus which sets the Marvel character off on a spree of destruction. This is a great way to relive the 2008 movie from Louis Leterrier.

Specific Mechanics

When searching for a new slot game to play, you could consider the mechanics it uses. The vast majority of online slot games are similar and have five reels. But there are other types of slots emerging, with the grid game becoming increasingly common. This type of slot allows for more symbols in view and a potentially greater number of pay lines.

There are also some more innovative options which have brought about new mechanics, unseen elsewhere. For instance, Microgaming included visually appealing parallax scrolling effects in its Jurassic Park slot game. It won the Digital Product of the Year award in 2015 for its title based on the hugely popular Steven Spielberg classic, which became a cultural phenomenon as Rolling Stone explored.

Collective Features

One of the aspects that separate slot games are the kind of jackpots on offer. If you are a player who likes the thought of having the opportunity to win big, slot games with progressive jackpots will appeal to you. There are certain games, such as Mega Moolah and Mega Fortune, which are interlinked and have rolling jackpots that accumulate over time. These payout to lucky winners like a lottery. Both of these games have previously held Guinness World Records for their prizes.

Aside from specific features of the games, a lot of players opt to play titles that have themes that appeal to them. You could look out for your favorite film or television show, or play one based on a sport that you like. If you know what to look for, it should be easy to find a slot that meets your needs.