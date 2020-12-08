How to Make the Most of Free Casino Spins

There are two principles when you enter a casino, whether in person or online. You either go for a great evening of entertainment. Or you play with the intention of making a profit. For those who are more interested in the latter should read on.

Did you know that profits can be made from a casino without investing a single dime? We shall teach you how.

Money can be made by using the free spins offered by casinos. These are not just from signup bonuses either, but the free daily and weekly spins that most casinos offer. Free spins entitle the customer is not required to pay their own stake but can still spin a slot machine or bet at a gaming table and win real money. So, it is a bonus offered by the casino.

They are certainly not uncommon in the modern age of online casinos. Wink Slots is one of many that offer free spins no deposit, and we shall use them throughout our example to help explain to you as we go along.

To receive your initial free spins, conditions need to be met. In the example of Wink Slots, registering today entitles you to get up to 30 free spins on the house. The conditions are 10 spins per day upon login on selected slots only, across a period of three days. Each spin can be set at £1-4 with a maximum win capped at £100. The most important factor is withdrawing your bonus winnings. In order to do this, you must wager 30x the amount of the bonus. This has become more and more common, but it doesn’t prevent you from making money using this method.

The advantages are that they can be used without wagering any of your own money. In this way, winnings are possible without having to deposit a single penny from your own bank account. But this is also related to the wagering requirements. In any case, free spins help you to get to know an online casino or slot machine easily and without risk. These are always to be welcomed.

There is the odd disadvantage too that we must point out. The free spins are intended to show customers certain games or to draw attention to the casino in general, sure. And there is no guarantee of winnings, though from our own experience, you should expect to be in profit around 90% of the time. As you have to wager several times before your bonus can be paid out there is the odd occasion where you will be back down to zero. In addition to this, free spins are often only available for a certain period of time after sign-up. Though this is usually within a 30-day period, which gives you plenty of time to make use of. In this respect, you should read the terms and conditions of the free spins before playing.

While casinos bonuses come in different forms, free spins are relatively specific. Of course, a deposit bonus in the broadest sense can also be used as an opportunity for free spins. Some can be used on any slot machine, but other casinos tie them to specific slot games. In our Wink example, your first 10 free spins are to be used on 99 Time only, the next 10 on White Wizard Deluxe and the final 10 on Sugar Train. You can also unlock them in slot machines. For example, a wild symbol that appears several times.

It also common that winnings from a bonus have to be wagered. This isn’t always ideal for withdrawing all of your winnings as you can end up losing some, if not all, of them on occasion. Make sure to pay attention to the rules when signing up to an online casino. But if you want to use free spins, you should just look which casino bonuses are currently being offered. The next step is to read through the wagering requirements. Also, pay attention to how long the free spins are valid for, or how long is required to meet the wagering requirements. If that is done, a rough plan can be made of how often a slot machine needs to be played in order to use the free spins and also to be able to keep the winnings. In our example, you are required to wager 30 times the amount of your bonus. This can be done for as little as 10p per spin to help maintain your winnings when you are in a position to withdraw them.

You can also always look at online casinos that do not yet have an account. It is not uncommon for new customers to receive interesting bonuses. These not only include a deposit bonus, but often also free spins. Most of the time, a new customer doesn’t have to do more than register and make an initial deposit. Once done, the corresponding slot machine can be played.

Without a doubt, free spins sound good in terms of their name and can also bring real advantages. Basically, every online casino offers free spins in one way or another. This can be the case for new customers, but also existing customers will come across them again and again. Especially during holiday seasons, such as Christmas – casinos often come up with many this time of year, which can be made very worthwhile by the customer.

Basically, the more free spins you can get from a casino, or number of casinos, the more winnings are possible, without risking your own pocket. This helps you enjoy casino games without the fear of losing. In terms of making a living from them, it is virtually impossible without wagering your own money though. The wagering requirements mostly relate to the winnings that have to be implemented multiple times. These wagering requirements also show how fair and advantageous a casino bonus of this type actually is. Otherwise, free spins can be highly recommended for customers.