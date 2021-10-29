How UK Gambling Sites Comply With UKGC?

What do you know about the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and the role it plays? Well, you might or might not have an idea, but this piece will fill in the gaps for you in case there is any. In the UK today, gamblers rely on the 2005 Gambling Act as their main legislation reference. However, the Act was viewed as incompetent by many people across the region.

That is why in 2020 several changes were made due to growing gambling issues and other negative impacts that surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyway, our main focus in this article is to help you understand how most UK gambling sites comply with UKGC requirements.

Before we do that, it is important to mention that online betting and casinos are legal in the UK. But, there are a lot of things that online gambling sites have to adhere to to be allowed to run. Continue reading through to find out some of the most important Gambling Commission regulations in the UK.

Have UKGC License On the Site

The first and most important issue that all gambling sites have to comply with is licensing. Gaming law in Great Britain requires every gambling website to have and display its government-issued license on the site. This applies to activities including:

Remote gambling

lotteries

Betting

Bingo

Casinos

Arcades

Slot machines

Terms and Conditions for Bonuses

Secondly, every gambling site can easily stay out of trouble. All it has to do is follow the new UKGC directives that require all online casinos, lottery and betting sites to display the terms of their key bonuses. These requirements also include displaying the “terms and conditions apply” texts, as well as “play/gamble responsibly”. Failure to do so might lead to license revocation and banning of the gaming site.

Gamble Issues Awareness link

Nevertheless, it is a requirement by the UKGC that gambling issues be addressed. And one way for these sites to do so is by displaying links to sites with content that help out addicts and problem gamblers. It is important to include BeGambleAware links on your site.

Mandatory GAMSTOP Membership

Another gambling site compliance expected by the UKGC is signing up with GamStop. This membership requires gaming and gambling sites to enable a ban for problem gamblers as well as VIP spenders. That is why most gamblers are avoiding traditional casinos to enjoy a restriction-free gaming experience. Check out Gambling Pro to see more data about non GamStop members.

Avoid Kid-Magnet Graphics and Themes

If there is something the UKGC is strictly against, is encouraging underage kids to indulge in gambling. That is why online betting and casino sites are not allowed to use cartoons or graphics that might lure kids. Therefore, complying with the Gambling Commission legislation involves avoiding using animations meant to attract the traffic of minors.

Credit Card Ban

This is one of the latest updates by the UKGC following the 2020 Gaming legislation review. This new law was introduced to minimize fraud, excessive gambling, and users placing huge bets they cannot afford. Whether it is a necessary move by the Great Britain Gambling Commission is yet to be agreed upon. However, UK gambling sites are expected to comply.

Conclusion

Several legal UK gaming sites are offering great online casino and gambling experiences. Their major challenge has always been keeping up with all the rules and regulations imposed by the UKGC. I hope this post was an eye-opener on how most online gambling sites deal with the expected compliance.