Inspired Entertainment Confirms New Deal with 888 and bet365

Inspired Entertainment Lands New Partnership Deal with Two Major Operators in New Jersey

Inspired confirmed their new deal with 888 and bet365 will see their virtual sports titles across both New Jersey platforms. The new agreement deals will see Inspired Entertainments’ virtual sports titles launched in the garden state for the first time. Players will have access to more than 4,700 sporting events every day including soccer, football, horseracing and stock car racing, just to name a few. The new agreements will cover everything from online casino games, virtual games, interactive games to lottery and sports.

888 will launch Inspired’s online casino content across its platform and branded sites. Inspired’s Chief Executive Officer, Steve Rogers commented on the news saying how excited the company is to be able to provide New Jersey players with their virtual sports content titles as they expand across the US market.

Claire Osbourne, Inspired’s Vice President of Interactive Games also commented saying with their games being real popular throughout Europe, they guarantee they will be enjoyed by 888’s loyal customers as well. The growth in the North American region is one of their top priorities and working with two renowned operators in the state is a major step in the right direction.