Intertops Casino’s New ‘Spring Wilds’ is Bursting with Cuteness

March 24, 2021 (Press Release) – Brimming with colorful Easter eggs and adorable Easter bunnies, the new pastel-colored Spring Wilds slot is hippety-hopping to Intertops Casino Red just in time for the spring holidays. The new slot from Realtime Gaming has a Lucky Streak feature that locks Bonus symbols in place for up to 400X payouts.

Until the end of April, players can deposit as little as $20 and get 50 free spins on the new game.

“I think we’ve discovered the cure for spring fever!” laughed Intertops Casino’s manager. “All this cuteness has got to be good for you!”

Spring Wilds has Independent Reels with Lucky Streak re-spins and Re-triggerable Free Spins.

When 6 or more Bonus symbols appear anywhere in the gameboard, the Lucky Streak Re-spin feature is triggered. During the Lucky Streak Re-spins, Bonus symbols are locked in place for the remaining free spins.

The Scatter symbol is a basket of Golden Eggs. Three or more Scatters trigger up to 20 free spins. Scatters appear during free spins and can trigger even more free spins.

SPRING WILDS — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

200% Deposit Bonus up to $7777

Includes 50 spins on new Spring Wilds

Min. deposit just $20

Code: SPRING200

Available until April 30, 2021

$240,000 SPRING MEADOWS CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Until May 3rd, Intertops Casino players will be competing with each other for weekly prizes. They earn points when they play and every week 300 top point earners win $30,000 in prizes – up to $500 each. Weekly winners are entered in a final draw for another $1000.

Intertops Casino is the most trusted online casino in the world and offers a huge selection of slots and table games. Intertops Casino took the world’s very first online sports bet 25 years ago and is celebrating by launching an all new in-play online sportsbook.