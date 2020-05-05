Intertops’ Player vs Player in $150K Wonderland Casino Bonus Competition

May 5, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – May is a magical month at Intertops Casino as players compete against each other for top bonus prizes. The $150,000 Wonderland Casino Bonus Contest has just started and continues until June 8th. Every week 300 players will win a total of $30,000 in bonuses. In a Final Draw, one of the weekly winners will win another $1000 (with no wagering requirements).

Intertops Casino players automatically earn points when they play and players with the most points win the biggest weekly prizes – up to $500 each.

“It’s easy to win some nice bonus cash – all you have to do is play!” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “Competing for top prizes really adds to the excitement!”

Three magical games are featured during this event:

5 Wishes is a brand-new game featuring characters from the Aladdin folk tale with a magical Genie as the Wild. Although he only appears on the first reel, he doubles the win when he’s part of a winning combination. The Genie can use his magical powers to transform Aladdin, the Princess or the Monkey into more Wilds.

Magic Mushroom is an enchanting new All-Ways-Win game where magical fairies take players on a dream-like treasure-filled adventure. The Magic Mushroom symbol expands when it appears on the middle reel and triggers a free re-spin.

In an enchanting fairy tale world filled with unicorns, crystals, and fairies, Stardust has several glittering bonus features for payouts of mystical proportions. Green and Blue Fairies multiply wins 4X. Willows trigger up to 50 free spins. The random Lucky Feature casts a spell on one reel, making it all Wild and triggering a free spin.

Intertops Casino, which has earned the trust of players all over the world over the last 20 years, has a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming.