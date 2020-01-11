Intertops Poker Players Free Spins on Some of the Best Slots of 2019

January 13, 2020 — St. Johns, Antigua (Press Release) – For this week’s free spins bonus offer, Intertops Poker is featuring three of the most popular new games introduced by Betsoft in 2019 and a fruitie favorite.

Players that deposit this week (January 13-18) will get free spins on Wolf Moon Rising, Bamboo Rush, Fruit Zen and Fruit Bat Crazy. Larger deposits get more free spins – up to 100 with a $100 deposit. Also this week, card players joining the Blackjack Quest can win $100 blackjack bonuses.

“It’s a good week to check out some of the newer slots,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “And a good time to pick up some extra cash at the Blackjack tables!”

FREE SPINS WEEK

January 13-18, 2020

30 Free Spins on Wolf Moon Rising

Min. deposit: $25

Coupon code: WOLF25

60 Free Spins on Bamboo Rush

Min. deposit: $50

Coupon code: PANDA50

80 Free Spins on Fruit Zen

Min. deposit: $75

Coupon code: FRUIT75

100 Free Spins on Fruit Bat Crazy

Min. deposit: $100

Coupon code: CRAZY100

Free spins will be available 24-48 hours after deposit. Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

Howling Wolves award instant cash prizes in the mystical Wolf Moon Rising. Mystical Talisman bonus symbols can award up to 12 free spins in this game withs an incredible 20,000X max payout.

One of the many new Chinese slots introduced last year, Bamboo Rush is a 5X4 slot with a Free Spins feature. Set in a tranquil temple garden, it has Wilds that multiply wins, and a Double-Up bonus round.

Fruit Bat Crazy is a cascading slot game where players build fruity combinations before smashing them in a single splat. Small wins trigger their own cascades before big wins are calculated, creating a deluge of delicious fruit.

Fruit Zen is set in a serene cherry orchard but with features like an expanding Wild it’s anything but calm.

This week the casinos are also running their monthly Blackjack Quest. Blackjack players get an instant $100 when they hit a series of winning hands.

BLACKJACK QUEST – January 14 – 19

To receive an instant $100 bonus, players must get one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color) and one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs). They must also get two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game, twice. Blackjack is found under the Lucktap tab in the Casio Games section of the site. Blackjack Quest bonuses must be wagered fifteen 15 times and players have three days to play through.

Intertops Poker welcomes players from around to their busy poker rooms and huge selection of casino games.