Intertops Poker Putting Up $2000 in Prizes for Epic Slot Tournament

September 2, 2020 (Press Release) — There’s $2000 to be won in the September Slots Tournament starting today at Intertops Poker. This month’s competition features four bigger-than-life games from Betsoft: Faerie Spells, Spinfinity Man, Quest to the West and Dragon & Phoenix. It’s a good week for blackjack players as well. Those that collect a series of winning hands win a $150 blackjack bonus during this month’s Blackjack Quest.

“We picked some EPIC games for this month’s slot tournament,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “Go big or go home, that’s what I always say! ”

$2000 SLOTS TOURNAMENT – September 2-10, 2020

Players will automatically earn one tournament point for every spin they take on this month’s tournament games. 16 players will win cash. First prize is $400.

Woodland spirits brew potions in the shadows and any toadstool can hide a hoard of treasure in the mystical Faerie Spells slot game. Faerie Queens help win multipliers and trigger the unique four-tiered jackpot game.

Spinfinity Man is a 7X7 slot game with cascading reels and exploding symbols. In the city-shaking bonus round, Spinfinity Man must follow clues, fill the Mr. X meter, and catch the evil super villain.

Quest for the West players follow the path of the Monkey King on a journey in search of the riches of the West. Three or more Monkey King Wilds trigger a bonus round where “walking wilds” keep moving one reel to the left until they leave the reels, potentially racking up immense wins along the way.

In Dragon & Phoenix, the Royal Couple symbol is an expanding wild that can trigger payouts up to 8000X. The Money Tree scatter “cascades” and awards instant prizes.

$150 BLACKJACK QUEST – September 3-11

This week, Blackjack players can win a $150 bonus on top of their winnings. When they’ve collected one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color) and one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs) plus two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game (twice) they win an instant $150 blackjack bonus (wagering requirement 15X).

Players from all over the world enjoy Intertops Poker’s full-featured online casino and a busy online poker room and lately it’s become a very popular blackjack destination.