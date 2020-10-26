Intertops Poker Putting up $3000 for Halloween Poker Tournament

October 27, 2020 (Press Release) – Kids around the world are excited about a night of Halloween costumes and candy this weekend. At Intertops Poker, players can’t wait to smash some pumpkins in the $3000 GTD Halloween Poker Tournament. Players can win their way to Saturday night’s main event in $2 satellites played several times a day every day this week.

“OK, so there won’t be Halloween parties like we’re used to this year,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “Doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun playing online poker!”

HALLOWEEN TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Satellites

Each game awards one ticket to the main event

Daily until October 31st at 2:05 pm, 5:05 pm and 8:05 pm Eastern

(9:05 am, 12:05 pm and 3:05 pm CET)

Buy-in + fee: $2 + $0.20

$3000 GTD Halloween Tournament

October 31st, 7:15 pm Eastern (2:15 pm CET)

Buy-in + fee: $35 + $3.50

All games are No Limit Texas Hold’em. Starting stack is 2000 chips and blinds are ten minutes.

For those multitaskers that like playing poker while they watch football, the Football Frenzy poker tournaments continue throughout the NFL football season. Players can get in the groove with the Thursday Night Football $600 GTD and on Sundays earn bounty during the $400 GTD Bounty Run Final. Monday nights, the guaranteed prize pool is $1200. Buy-ins are from $8 to $16 for the Finals and $1.10 or less for game day satellites.

Intertops Poker is the busiest poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network. As they play at any Hold’em or Omaha table, players earn Gold Chips which can be converted to cash. New players are welcomed with a $1000 bonus and free spins on slots in the Casino Games section.