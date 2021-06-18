Intertops Poker’s $3K GTD Summer Solstice Tournament Satellites Start Monday

June 18, 2020 (Press Release) – To celebrate the official start of summer, Intertops Poker is hosting a $3000 GTD Summer Solstice Poker Tournament on June 24th. Players can win a seat at the table in $2 satellites that will be held three times a day starting Monday, June 21st.

“Let’s get this summer started!” exclaimed Intertops Poker’s manager. “Win your way to our Summer Solstice Tournament and let the good times roll!”

June 21st is the day the sun reaches its highest point in the northern hemisphere. It’s the longest day — and shortest night — of the year and the first day of summer.

$3000 GTD SUMMER SOLSTICE POKER TOURNAMENT

$2 Satellites

Winners each receive a ticket to the Main Event

June 21 to 24, 2021

9:15 am / 1:15 pm / 5:15 pm Eastern (3:15 pm / 7:15 pm / 11:15 pm CEST)

Texas Hold’em NL

Buy-in: $2+ $0.20

Main Event

$3000 guaranteed prize pool

June 24, 2021

7:05 pm Eastern (1:05 am CEST +1)

Texas Hold’em NL / R&A

Buy-in: $30 + $3

Players can register for these events by clicking on Summer Solstice in the list of daily tournaments in the downloaded poker room or the instant play poker app.

The most active poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker also has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers in its Casino Games section.