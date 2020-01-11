Iowa Sportsbooks Record its Lowest Revenue for December 2019

Iowa’s Licensed Sportsbooks Reported a Combined $2.9m in Sports Betting Revenue in December, Nearly 20% Lower Than Previous Month

Combined sports betting revenues from all licensed sportsbooks took in $2.9 million, which is a 19.3% decline compared to November, the lowest full month since sports betting activities were launched. Online betting revenues seen a little increase to $1.8 million, a 20.5% rise. Online activities outweighed retail for the first time.

Revenues for the retail sector seen a 48.9% dip to $1.1 million with players wagering 0.1% more than in November with $25.8 million. The amount of tax paid to the state was significantly lower thanks to the decline in revenues. Iowa earned just $198,872 in taxes. Prairied Meadows Racetrack and Casino was the bread winner in terms of sports betting revenues. The online partnership the casino resort has with William Hill earned $1.3 million in revenues and a handle of $19.2 million. The Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo, Iowa earned $299,643 in revenues with players wagering $5.1 million.

Since the launch of legal sports betting in the state players wagered a total amount of $212.2 million on sports in 2019 and took in $19.3 million in revenues. The state has collected around $1.3 million in sports betting taxes last year.