Is Augmented Reality the Next Step For Live Casino?

Picture this. You’re sitting in your living room at home. Suddenly, a real-life croupier appears in front of you and asks you how much you want to bet. You glance down and realise your hands are tightly gripping a few chips. You toss them onto a board that has just appeared, and the roulette wheel starts spinning right before your very eyes.

Does this sound like something from a dream, or a sci-fi movie perhaps? A few decades ago, this idea would have been laughable. But now this kind of casino gaming is closer than ever. Augmented and virtual reality are on the horizon, with 2023 expected to be the year that the platforms really boom. Indeed, revenues from the technology are projected to reach a staggering $14.8 billion in three years’ time. Integration at online casinos will surely play a massive part in this, in the same way that the gambling industry helped boost the mobile market throughout the 2010s.

TV programmes set in the not-too-distant future provide an interesting glimpse of what could be around the corner. In HBO’s Westworld, which just wrapped up its third season, there are numerous scenes in which characters communicate with one another using augmented reality. They appear to be standing in the same place, but are actually in completely different locations. This concept will have sounded preposterous twenty years ago, but the internet has already gone above and beyond expectations when it comes to communication.

The fact that online casino developers are putting a heavy emphasis on live casino suggests that they are gearing up for this scenario. Live streaming to real world table games has boomed in popularity as the technology has improved, and online casinos are using live online casino games as a way to attract players. In the early days, sites mainly offered blackjack and roulette, but now the selections are vast and varied. In fact, players can now access live links to titles like 3 Card Brag, Spin a Win, and Buffalo Blitz.

The live links to these games already give players a taste of the electric casino atmosphere, and developers such as NetEnt are working on ways to enhance the platform further. At the moment, players watch the table games play out through the screen of their laptop or mobile device. But in the next few years, they could be accessing them through AR or VR headsets. Games like Pokémon Go have already shown that projecting computerised images onto the viewer’s surroundings can work, so the next step would be to project videos of real people in the same way.

If there’s one thing to be said about the online casino industry, it’s that it doesn’t stand still when it comes to incorporating new technology. AR is coming soon and, when it does, online casinos will most certainly look to use it to their advantage. The fact that developers are already putting in a lot of effort to their live casino options shows that they are getting ready for this next stage in the evolution.