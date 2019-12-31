Is it Safe to Play Blackjack Online for Real Money

The internet started the online casino wave about 25 years ago. Blackjack fast gained popularity and is right now, the most widespread online casino game.

A massive chunk of the money spent in online casinos is spent by players playing blackjack. There are many reasons for this. Among them is the sheer range of blackjack games available, the slick designs, smooth interface, lower table minimums, and no wait time for a free table.

Online blackjack has a lot going for it, as we can see. It’s easy to play and cashing out is also easier than in an actual casino. What’s more, if you’re a new player, you may stand to receive big bonuses too. If you’re entering a freeroll blackjack tournament you don’t have to pay for it at all. Blackjack is no longer the simple game it once was. There’s big money to be made and people want to cash in.

Look at the progressive jackpots that online blackjack games offer now. Like the term suggests, the jackpot grows so majorly that a winner is bound to make a whole lot of money. The disadvantage to this whole thing is that counting cards is virtually impossible. So even if you can bet and bet big, it’s not always to the player’s advantage.

The question now arises- is it safe to play blackjack for real money? There’s no clear answer to this, so let’s look at both points of view.

According to blackjack.org, it’s safe so as long as you are careful. Consider using either bitcoin or a credit card to make a deposit. Seeing how it is blackjack, it’s important that you start small but not too small. Only then will you be able to handle the game’s vicissitudes and variance. Don’t put too much money in the game at the beginning. Learn the art of 21 well, and then slowly increase the amount you plan to spend.

It’s unsafe because there are a lot of spurious sites out there that don’t make good on bets made. Search long and hard for good sites. A few that are legitimate are Casino.com, PartyCasino, Jackpot City, and King Billy, among others. Make sure the site you play on is audited and licensed by gaming commissions or authorities. The site you play blackjack at is crucial in the entire process. Don’t be tempted by too-good-to-be-true deals. They could be traps to part you from your money. Be careful in times like this.

Online gambling comes with another concern- gambling addiction. The lure of money is mighty, anywhere, and the online site is no exception. The fact that a blackjack table is available without a wait period, every day, through the year, is tempting and easy to access. So responsible gambling and online playing is the key here. Find apps that are trustworthy and use them.

The better your training and learning of blackjack, the better your chances of playing right and winning. Remember, small bets, less greed and a whole lot of practice- that’s the way to make real money on any online site.