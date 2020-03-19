If you’re an avid online casino or slots player you’ll no doubt have your finger on the pulse when it comes to sourcing the fairest wager-free offers and promotions, and rightly so considering the huge rise in popularity these offers have enjoyed over the last several years.

However, it’s clear that some operators have had to tighten their belts in order to protect their bottom line in recent months, reintroducing dreaded wagering requirements within their welcome offers. This leads us to investigate, is the no wagering casino a dying breed?

The battle between player and operator – The need for change

In the early years of online casinos, way before the introduction of The Gambling Act, when wagering requirements hadn’t yet been formally implemented, the online casino landscape was very much akin to the Wild West.

Rogue players were a constant headache for online casinos, as they were finding new and ingenious ways to squeeze every last penny out of the generous bonuses offered to them.

This was often thanks to their ability to place even money bets with their bonus funds, as well as other low-risk strategies, allowing players to make enough cash to withdraw and run.

However, years of frustration led to casinos implementing their own bespoke set of rules around their welcome bonuses, that we now recognise as wagering requirements, in order to stop players from being able to withdraw their winnings straight away.

Whilst operators were well within their rights to create a solution to stop abuse, the issue at hand was that they were not making it at all clear to players that they had implemented these new rules, instead, hiding them amongst page upon page of lengthy terms and conditions.

As a result, genuine players were incensed to discover they couldn’t withdraw their winnings, or even their initial deposit. After countless complaints it fell to the UK Gambling Commission and the Competition and Markets Authority to take action, developing the Gambling (Licensing and Advertising) Act 2014.

This new act stated that “licensees must ensure that all significant conditions are provided transparently and prominently to consumers” and that they are presented “at the point of sale for any promotion”.

This move represented a significant shift in direction for operators. Their new found transparency gave players a much clearer understanding of the stringent terms and conditions attached to the bonuses being offered to them.

In doing so this also drove many players away, as they quite simply didn’t want to work their way through the high wagering requirements set by the operator, or risk having their legitimate winnings confiscated.

Transparency turns the tide – The rise of no wagering offers

It’s fair to say that ignorance was bliss for many operators. The need to be more open with customers certainly impacted many of them negatively as they struggled to entice brand new players to sign up and play with them. This ultimately led to the unlikeliest of turnarounds.

Because casinos had to clearly display the wagering requirements linked to their bonuses, each individual operator found themselves trying to outdo the other by offering more attractive bonuses. If one site was offering 40x wagering, the next would be offering 30x and so on.

Eventually, such was the desire to bring in new players, online casinos such as bgo began offering no wagering bonuses, an incredibly generous offer in which players were able to deposit and enjoy a number of wager free spins without fear of having to play through the winnings several times over.

These free spins proved to be a popular endeavour for both parties with casinos saving in the long term as 100 free spins, at a value of 10p each, only cost the casino £10 per player in comparison to bigger cash bonuses they were offering before that could cost hundreds.

For the players, having a clearly defined set number of free spins with no restrictions on how much they could win and withdraw was always going to be a winning combination.

Rethinking the strategy – Protecting the profits

The shift to no wagering casino bonuses was somewhat cemeted in 2017 when operators were tasked with reviewing their offers after new laws were passed requiring all operators to pay a 15% general duty on ‘free’ or ‘discounted’ online bets that required playthrough.

This monumental move meant that their welcome offers and bonuses would have to be reviewed in order to make sure that operators weren’t bleeding even more money than necessary, protecting their profits.

Major brands commit to the no wagering ethos

Naturally, as time passed operators began to catch on to shifts in the industry, having witnessed first hand the popularity and success of wager-free casino bonuses.

A number of casinos began following suit by developing their own bespoke wager-free bonuses, inadvertently helping make the entire online casino landscape a much fairer place in the process.

In the UK major brands such as PlayOJO, Paddy Power and Betfred all adopted a no wagering approach which greatly incentivised players to sign up with them.

Not long after, operators around Europe also adopted similar methods in order to draw players to their site, offering an unprecedented number of wager-free free spins in order to get them on board. This was especially prevalent with brand new casinos who used wager-free spins as a way to muscle in on the competition for sign ups.

Some operators even went one step further, offering extremely generous no-deposit casino bonuses which required absolutely no initial deposit from players whatsoever. Of course, players lept at the opportunity, even if they did only receive a modest number of free spins.

Resistance to the wager-free trend

Naturally, as players become more and more aware of the wager-free offers available to them, their expectations were raised. They want the best value for their custom, however, in reality this just isn’t as profitable for many casinos. Not all can afford players the unique opportunity to enjoy bonuses with no wagering whatsoever.

Some casinos, such as early pioneers bgo, have since found they’ve had to pull their no wagering deals completely. This is in part down to a small number of players who were again finding ways to profit unfairly from their generosity, ruining it for the majority.

Ultimately, many casinos have chosen to either completely avoid no wagering offers or switch to low wagering requirements (Of around 20x to 30x wagering) in order to help protect their bottom line. Realistically, as long as players are visiting their site and are willing to play through wagering requirements, operators will not hesitate to protect their own business interests first and foremost before the players.

Are no wagering casinos reaching the end of the road?

It comes as no surprise that we’re seeing a number of operators follow bgo out of the door when it comes to their no wagering offers. The collective mad dash to be considered the fairest operator on the market just isn’t at the forefront of everyone’s mind anymore.

In many ways, we can understand why many are following this route, as no wagering casinos are faced with their fair share of challenges and limitations, but these generous wager-free offers absolutely cannot be brushed to one side as part of a cost cutting exercise.

Yes, we are seeing fewer and fewer new offers out there, which truly is a shame, but casinos are well aware of the pulling power a wager-free casino bonus holds, which is why we’ll never see them disappear in their entirety. They’re just too good of an incentive to scrap.

What truly matters in the long run is that operators continue to treat players as fairly as they have been in the years since no wagering casinos burst onto the scene.

As long as we don’t slip back into the draconian ways of the past then we can all rest assured that the status quo will remain and that unfair and unwanted wagering requirements won’t come back to haunt us like they have done before.