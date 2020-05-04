Its Monday, Time to Reload with 50% More at Bitstarz Casino

It’s That Time of the Week Again Grab a 50% Reload Deposit Bonus with BitStarz Casino

It’s Monday, and that means it’s time for BitStarz Casinos 50% Reload deposit bonus. The first deposit of the day will receive up to 5 BCH on top of your deposits. The bonus can be used for any of the games including Gladiator Arena. Step into the arena and get ready to battle it out with every spin when you trigger free spins, stacked majors and walking wild reels.

If your ready to sharpen your sword, head over to BitStarz Casino today, Monday May 4th and claim your 50% Reload Bonus. Never played BitStarz? You are missing out! BitStarz is one of the top leading online cryptocurrency casinos that offers hundreds of instant games on your mobile or desktop.

The casino welcomes new players with 20 free spins, absolutely free and then a huge welcome deposit package.

1st Deposit Bonus is a 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins.

2nd Deposit Bonus is 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.

3rd Deposit Bonus is 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC.

4th Deposit Bonus is 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.