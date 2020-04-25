It’s the Wild Tales of Red Stag’s ‘The Three Bandits’ Today Friday April 24th!

It’s the wild tales of Red Stag Casinos ‘The Three Bandits’ today, Friday April 24th! Log into your account to collect your free rewards. Red Stag is telling a tall tale with saddle heavy bonuses starting with a carload of free spins.

The bounty hunter, Ginger, finally caught up with the merry band thieves; the Leprechaun, Goblin and Monkey, but their fate was already sealed through free spins’ rewards and a

125% Bounty Bonus.

25 Free Spins on Cool Bananas- coupon code BANDITMONKEY

25 Free Spins on Lucky Irish- coupon code BANDITIRISH

25 Free Spins on Goblin’s Gold- coupon code BANDITGOBLIN

125% Match up to $500- coupon code THEBOUNTY

The minimum deposit to qualify for the bonuses is $25 for credit cards and crypto currencies. The minimum deposit is $10 for all other methods. Each bonus code can only be claimed once on April 24th. To claim the bonus just log into your account and visit the cashier to make a qualifying deposit. Enter in bonus code THEBOUNTY to receive your reload bonus offer under the ‘Instant Coupon’ section. Each free spins’ code must be entered manually to receive credit.