I’ve Never Seen eSports: How Do I Get Involved?

eSports has been gradually gaining momentum since the first major video game event, way back in 1972. The Spacewar! tournament at Stanford University gave a prize of a year-long subscription to Rolling Stone magazine.

Eight years later, 10,000 people participated in the Space Invaders Championships tournament. It wasn’t until the early-2000s that eSports leagues were launched with the Electronic Sports World Cup and Major League Gaming. Early mods for Warcraft, Defense of the Ancients, would go on to set the stage for modern-day eSports, with the game being commonly referred to as Dota. The industry became much like the traditional sports industry. So, how can people get involved with eSports through betting?

Stewart Brand recalls the first ‘Spacewar’ video game tournament https://t.co/iCcQjqnAwD pic.twitter.com/cX6v1QSGzJ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 25, 2016

How Do You Bet on eSports?

Many eSports betting providers place the eSports section in line with traditional sports. By giving them equal space on the page and a similar layout, further legitimacy is awarded to eSports. Betting on eSports is the same as betting on traditional sports. There are usually two teams fighting for supremacy. The only thing you’ll need to decide is which particular eSport you might want to bet on and then which team in that sport you might want to support.

As eSports betting sites show, there is a wide range of different kinds of eSports events to bet on – from the type of gameplay (battle royale to football tournament) to the kind of bet available. Those unfamiliar with eSports should find a title they think might interest them and watch some previously streamed matches on Twitch. Whole communities of eSports spectators have developed, and many former spectators have gone on to become players themselves.

Dota 2 – Void Spirit

Introducing the fourth spirit brother, Void Spirit—an all-new hero coming to Dota 2 and Underlords with The Outlanders Update in fall 2019. #Dota2 #TI9 Watch the trailer on Youtube https://t.co/A6Dfw5JMWW pic.twitter.com/dblQOVfcWm — The International (@dota2ti) August 25, 2019

Wide Range of Games to Bet On

The titles to bet on in eSports vary greatly, which is why so many people enjoy being able to get involved. There is Counter Strike: Global Offensive, a multiplayer first-person shooter game launched in 2012. The game features standard shooter gameplay and players would expect to encounter covert operations such as hostage rescue and bomb deployment.

eSports favorite Dota 2, a spawn of Defense of the Ancients, on the other hand, is a battle royale multiplayer game that pits two teams against one another protecting their ‘ancient’ and attempting to destroy their opponents’. The characters in the game veer towards fantasy and mythology and strategies can be developed as to what combination each team focuses on. Both games are fodder for eSports betting and appeal to vastly different audiences.

eSports betting is gradually becoming normalized as many people realize that often the tournaments and leagues are devoid of some of the political nature and tribalism of traditional sports. Being so new in comparison, eSports are more tumultuous and provide a better spectacle. eSports are just as competitive as traditional sports are and provide opportunities for spectators to engage just as much as other sports. The social community also provides a backdrop of cohesiveness, much like a local sports team might.

eSports betting is growing in popularity as the industry does and as people see the benefits of following sports that are non-traditional. As more people switch on to eSports, the industry is likely to continue improving and gaining even more legitimacy.