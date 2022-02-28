Join Casino Extreme for a Weekend of 30% Instant Cashback

Enjoy 30% Instant Cashback at Casino Extreme

Those who like to play their favorite casino games with no deposit bonuses will love the 30% Instant Cashback Casino Extreme is offering.

From Friday to Sunday, make a bonus-free deposit and contact customer service to get 30% Instant Back.

All cashback rewards have a 10x wagering requirement before a withdrawal can be made. While the bonus is active, you can only play non-progressive slots, video poker, and keno. You can cash out up to 10x the bonus amount.

Your cashback will be worth half the percentage if you played Blackjack with your deposit. The amount you withdraw over the maximum will automatically be removed from your account. This promotion doesn’t apply to funds used to play Live Dealer games. Casino Extreme’s other general rules and conditions apply.

If you’re a new player, you’re not left out because you can get a bonus with your deposit. All new players at Casino Extreme get a welcome bonus worth up to $3,000 with their first six deposits.

The first six deposits are matched up to $500 with bonus code EXTREME.