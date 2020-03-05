Join Lucky Nugget Casino and Receive 150% MATCH UP TO €200 to Celebrate their New Look as a Trusted Online Casino Since 1998

Join Lucky Nugget Casino with a little nugget of your own, up to $200 free! Lucky Nugget is one of the oldest running Microgaming powered online casinos to date. They recently revamped their look appealing to yet a bigger online audience than they did before.

Welcoming new players to the casino, Lucky Nugget is offering a 150% welcome match bonus up to $200 free with the first deposit. This bonus is an exclusive bonus for new players only. The bonus will be credited to accounts as soon as the first deposit is made.

The casinos general bonus terms and conditions do apply. Lucky Nugget Casino does offer a unique loyalty scheme as well. The loyalty program rewards players for their hard work through earning points. Comp or loyalty points are earned with every wager earned. For every $10 spent you can earn 1, 2 or 3 points, depending on which game your playing. For example, playing Thunderstruck 2 you earn 2 points for every $10 spent. For every 200 points you accumulate you can exchange for free casino cash.

Make sure to visit Lucky Nugget’s blog too. This section of the site is an informational piece that keeps players up to date on the latest promotions, newest games to hit the platform and the latest winners.