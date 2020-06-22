Kick off Your Week with Magic Token Rewards at Desert Nights Casino

Kick off your week with Magic Token Rewards every Monday when you play Desert Nights Casino.

Desert Nights is rewarding your previous week’s play and all you have to do to be rewarded is deposit, and your guaranteed a free bonus reward! The minimum net loss required to receive a token is just $25.

PREVIOUS NET LOSSES (7 DAYS) FREE MAGIC TOKEN REWARD PLAYTHROUGH MAX. CASH-OUT $25 – $99 $10 40x $250 $100 – $149 $20 40x $300 $150 – $249 $35 40x $350 $250 – $349 $55 35x $550 $350 – $499 $85 30x $850 $500 – $699 $110 30x $1,100 $700 + $170 30x $1,700

Magic Token Rewards are credited every Monday for all eligible players. An email will be sent out every week with the details of your net losses and instructions on how to claim your reward. Each Magic Reward has its own wagering requirement and max cashout. All games that are allowed to be played and count towards wagering requirements are scratch cards, keno games and all slots.

Start earning your Magic Token Rewards today! Sign up at Desert Nights and make your first deposit! Desert Nights welcomes all new players with a $10 free chip and a $2,550 welcome bonus offer with the first deposit.