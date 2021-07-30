Land-Based vs. Online Casinos: Who Wins the Battle?

It’s not a secret that gambling is one of the most popular pastimes. People’s love for gambling activities makes them argue about the pros and cons of land-based and online casinos. Some gamblers claim that brick-and-mortar hotspots will collapse with the boost of Internet casinos. Others admit that online venues will never give that thrill as playing at the real casino table.

So, which one is better? Let’s try to find the answer by comparing the merits and downsides of both types of casinos.

What are Online Bitcoin Casinos?

The online gambling sector has flourished in recent years. The hottest trend among players is online crypto casinos. On these sites, you may gamble all types of casino activities with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. BTC casinos give many superb privileges to gambling fans.

When you play table games using Bitcoin, you can be confident that your gambling pastime will remain anonymous. It is because Bitcoin is under the radar of banks and authorities. You don’t have to pay fees for your winnings in table cryptocurrency games. Plus, you may cash out your Bitcoins from an online crypto casino within a few minutes. It’s indeed so fast!

Online Blackjack, Poker, and Roulette are en vogue among admirers of Bitcoin table games. The best part is that players may gamble all these BTC games in the LIVE format with real dealers. Real croupiers remove the boundaries of online and offline gambling. Thus, you may relish an authentic gaming experience at your place playing table games with Bitcoin.

Land-based vs. Online Casinos

Both land-based and online casinos have undeniable benefits and pitfalls.

Variety of Table Games to Play Online and Offline

Despite the never-ending competition between online and offline venues, both parties allow players to relish their beloved table games. The top favorites among gamblers are:

Baccarat

European Roulette

Spanish Blackjack

Texas Hold’em

Seven Card Stud

Mini Roulette

It’s up to you to decide where to play these games – on the Internet or at a gambling house. Of course, online casino players may suffer from a lack of communication with a croupier. On the other hand, when you play table games using Bitcoin and win, nothing can beat that Eureka moment.

Table Games with the Best Odds

The brilliance of table games is that they have the best odds, i.e., double players’ chances to leave a casino with pockets full of money. If you are gunning for epic wins, focus on the games with the highest RTP index. Blackjack has the highest payback percentage (99.5%). Poker comes with returns of 98-99%. Roulette with a 95% RTP takes third place in this race.

Some slot games also have impressively high RTP rates of 96% and higher. Bitcoin slots stand out from offline spin machines, as they allow players to boost their bankrolls with cryptocurrency winnings. This site https://7bitcasino.com/slots offers the biggest collection of online Bitcoin slots with a great RTP rate for sizable wins.

To Summarize…

People will always keep arguing about the pros and cons of offline and online gambling. The verdict is that both types of casinos have their proven advantages and still-to-be-fixed drawbacks. After all, if you adore table games, it doesn’t really matter where to play. Just enjoy the process and have fun!