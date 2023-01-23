245% + 35 Free Spins on Mermaid Royale at Red Dog Casino

This is a call to all the mermaid lovers out there! With an extra 245% bonus plus 35 free spins, Red Dog Casino is looking for players that love mermaids and who love spinning the reels with a great bonus.

As soon as the Mermaid Royale slot was launched at Red Dog, it immediately became one of the most popular slots on the market. Aside from the free spins bonus, there are scatters, wilds, and extra in-game features that are quickly making this game one of the most popular games. You can take advantage of this special introductory offer from Red Dog for the remainder of the month.

Get the 245% bonus plus 35 free spins on Mermaid Royale when you claim REDODYSSEUS for an extra 245% bonus on top of your deposit.

For you to be eligible to claim the extra bonus plus free spins, you must simply deposit at least $10 using Neosurf, or $20 using BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin, or $30 using a Credit Card. The coupon code can be redeemed five times throughout the month to get discounts on the site.

In order to receive the maximum payout amount, the deposit amount must be multiplied by 30. During a spin, a maximum bet of $10 can be placed. The wagering requirement is 30x the deposit plus the bonus amount.

USA players are welcome to play at Red Dog Casino. Upon signing up, new players will receive a welcome bonus of $12,250 as a welcome bonus. Each of the first five deposits received by you will be matched 225% up to a total of $2,250. In addition, deposits made via Neosurf and BitCoin will be matched by 240% up to $2,450.

Join Red Dog Casino and enjoy welcome bonuses and an introductory bonus on the new Mermaid Royale Slot. Featuring Wilds, Scatters, and Free Spins. As you play, you can unlock special rewards like multipliers, extra Wilds, and more. With these rewards, you can increase your winnings even further and get more out of your welcome bonus at Red Dog Casino!