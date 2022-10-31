250% up to $250 + 100 Free Spins for Cash Bandits 3

Join the Grande Midweek Raffle for a chance to scoop up a mystery bonus prize when you join Grande Vegas Casino!

Sometimes all it takes is a Midweek Raffle to get you in a better mood. I mean who wouldn’t love a chance to win a tasty no-deposit mystery bonus worth up to $500? All it takes is one deposit and you’re in!

Grande Midweek Raffle

To enter the raffle just make a deposit between Monday and Tuesday each week. The free raffle will take place on Wednesday. All winners will be announced via email and the casino message center. Each bonus prize is subject to Grande Vegas’ bonus terms and conditions.

New players can get in on the Grande Midweek Raffle draw! Just sign up, make your first deposit and you’re in. When you make your first deposit you will not only receive an entry into the drawing, but also receive an exclusive newly-registered player welcome bonus offer worth 250% up to $250 plus 100 free spins on Cash Bandits 3.

To claim make sure to use bonus code GRANDEMATCH when signing up or before making a deposit. The bonus can be redeemed just once and is subject to 30x wagering, no max cashout. Minimum deposit is $25.