265 Bonus +65 Free Spins on Santa’s Reel at Slots Empire

No matter how naughty you were this year, Santa’s got you covered! Play Santa’s Reel Wheel at Slots Empire and get 265% + 65 FS!

Check under the Slots Empire Christmas tree for a special gift. Christmas is a time of the year that is enjoyed by many, even the Emperor over at Slots Empire is bursting with holiday cheer.

Both the Emperor and Empress have negotiated presents for the naughty and nice this year. You will notice a huge gift under the tree worth 265% plus 65 free spins.

Log into your Slots Empire account and redeem bonus code PRANCER for 265% plus 65 free spins on Santa’s Reel Wheel one time. The minimum deposit to claim the code is only $10 when using Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and $30 with Credit Cards.

The max payout is 30x the deposit amount. Wagering is 35x the deposit and bonus added together. Games included are Keno, Scratch Cards, Board Games, Slots and Real-Series Video Slots.

New players are welcomed to the casino with a generous 220% match with the first deposit up to $2,200. If using BTC or Neosurf the welcome bonus increases a bit up to 240%.

The welcome bonus can be claimed five times for a total value worth $12,000

Slots Empire wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!