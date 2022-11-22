265% on Slot Games at Slots Empire on Black Friday!

His Majesty Prepares to open the biggest mall our lands have ever seen. It’s floor upon floor, built like the Gardens of Semiramis, and filled with goods from all over the universe! Be the first to get 265% off Slot Games this Black Friday!

Who says online casinos don’t offer Black Friday Deals? They do over at Slots Empire! The Emperor is offering a dazing Black Friday Deal that you cannot refuse! While supplies last, enjoy an extra 265% bonus to play your favorite slot games.

Coupon code EMPORIUM is valid for your 265% extra to be used on slots. The minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus is $10 when depositing with Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and $30 with Credit Cards.

The code can be claimed just once from now through the end of November. The bonus plus deposit are subject to a 35x wagering requirement and has a 30x your deposit amount max payout.

The total maximum bet while playing Slots, Keno, Board Games, Scratch Cards and Real-Series Video Slots is $10. Make sure to redeem your deal of a bonus before making a deposit.

First time playing Slots Empire? You are in for a deal on its own! New players are welcomed to the casino with a 220% match bonus up to $2,200 or 240% with BitCoin and Neosurf deposits. This is worth up to $12,000 in bonuses. The first five deposits can claim the welcome bonus offer.