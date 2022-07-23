Achieve a VIP Status When You Play Slotland Casino

Become a VIP with a Three Tier Loyalty Program at Slotland Casino. Bronze, Silver and Gold is What You Can Acheive!

VIP status is where its at when you play Slotland Casino! The more you play the higher and faster you climb in the VIP ranks and earn bigger and better rewards.

Tier 1- VIP Bronze

$50 entry bonus plus free spins, $110 cashback, birthday bonuses, VIP newsletters along with an exclusive VIP bonus.

Tier 2- VIP Silver

$100 entry bonus plus 150% welcome match, $125 cashback, birthday bonuses and other exclusive VIP rewards.

Tier 3- VIP Gold

$200 entry bonus plus free spins, 200% welcome match, birthday bonuses, VIP newsletters, $150 cashback and more.

To become VIP Bronze, the first level of VIP status, you must reach $3,000 in deposits. Slotland reviews each account and if granted an invitation will be sent out. Once you reach VIP a special VIP entry and match bonus will be awarded that can be redeemed just once. All details of the bonus will be delivered straight to your inbox.

Ready to start earning your way to VIP status? Join and start playing Slotland today to get started! Slotland welcomes all new players with an exclusive $33 no deposit free chip plus 200% up to $200 with the first deposit.