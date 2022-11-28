Claim 211% Free, 350 Spins or 100 spins + $111 Free Chip

Hurry over to Uptown Aces to claim the November bonuses. There’s only a few days left to claim your November extra’s playing Uptown Aces Casino.
Although we are looking forward to December’s promotions, November still has a lot to offer. Claim up to 211% free, 350 free spins, 100 spins and a $111 free chip, plus more. You only have three days left, but those three days each offer something extra.
Daily Slots & Keno Bonuses
|BONUS
|DEP
|CODE
|INFO
|Extras & Roll Over
|150%
|$25+
|BIT150COIN
|Bitcoin Daily
|+150 Spins (30x)
|300%
|$100
|300HIGHROLLER
|Monthly
|Highrollers Promo
|100%
|$30+
|WEEKLYMATCH
|Mon-Fri
|+75 Spins (30x)
|Up to 225%
|$25+
|DAILY777
|2x Daily
|More Info (30x)
|250%
|$35+
|250SHOWTIME
|Weekend
|Fri-Sun (35x)
|70%
|$25+
|EASYACES
|2x Daily
|Easy-Win! (17x)
|75%
|$25+
|UANOLIMITS
|Unlimited!
|+25 Spins (25x)
|100 Spins
|$25+
|EASYWINREALM
|2x Daily
|(10x Roll Over!)
|Added Spins
|$25+
|RUNWITHCOMPS-77
|Monthly Pack
|Double Comps
|350 Spins
|$25+
|VEGASMIRACLE-1
|Monthly Pack
|More Info (30x)
|111%
|$25+
|GOEXTRAMILE-1
|Monthly Pack
|+33 Spins (30x)
|211%
|$25+
|GOEXTRAMILE-2
|Monthly Pack
|+33 Spins (30x)
|$111 Free
|–
|GOEXTRAMILE-3
|Monthly Pack
|Complete Above
|400%
|$20+
|400CASINO
|1st Deposit!
|Up to $4,000!
|100 Spins
|$20+
|100ADDEDSPINS
|1st Deposit!
|Low Playthrough
|$125 Free
|$25+
|25EASYWIN125
|1st Deposit!
|500% Match!
New to Uptown Aces? It doesn’t matter which month it is Uptown has all new players covered! Join today and $8,888 in welcome bonuses will be waiting. The welcome bonus is valid with the first six deposits.
$8,888 Welcome Bonus
1st deposit- 250% up to $2,500
2nd deposit- 150% up to $1,500
3rd deposit- 100% up to $1,000
4th deposit- 100% up to $1,000
5th deposit- 100% up to $1,000
6th deposit- 188% up to $1,888
Uptown Aces Casino
Get started with a whopping 888% Welcome Bonus Pack on your first 8 deposits followed by 350 Free Spins!
Welcome Bonus