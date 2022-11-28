Claim 211% Free, 350 Spins or 100 spins + $111 Free Chip

Hurry over to Uptown Aces to claim the November bonuses. There’s only a few days left to claim your November extra’s playing Uptown Aces Casino.

Although we are looking forward to December’s promotions, November still has a lot to offer. Claim up to 211% free, 350 free spins, 100 spins and a $111 free chip, plus more. You only have three days left, but those three days each offer something extra.

Daily Slots & Keno Bonuses

BONUSDEPCODEINFOExtras & Roll Over
150%$25+BIT150COINBitcoin Daily+150 Spins (30x)
300%$100300HIGHROLLERMonthlyHighrollers Promo
100%$30+WEEKLYMATCHMon-Fri +75 Spins (30x)
Up to 225%$25+DAILY777
2x Daily More Info (30x)
250%$35+250SHOWTIMEWeekend Fri-Sun (35x)
70%$25+EASYACES2x DailyEasy-Win! (17x)
75%$25+UANOLIMITSUnlimited!+25 Spins (25x)
100 Spins$25+EASYWINREALM2x Daily(10x Roll Over!)
Added Spins$25+RUNWITHCOMPS-77Monthly Pack Double Comps
350 Spins$25+VEGASMIRACLE-1Monthly Pack More Info (30x)
111%$25+GOEXTRAMILE-1Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x)
211%$25+GOEXTRAMILE-2Monthly Pack +33 Spins (30x)
$111 FreeGOEXTRAMILE-3Monthly Pack Complete Above
400%$20+400CASINO1st Deposit!Up to $4,000!
100 Spins$20+100ADDEDSPINS1st Deposit!Low Playthrough
$125 Free$25+25EASYWIN1251st Deposit!500% Match!

New to Uptown Aces? It doesn’t matter which month it is Uptown has all new players covered! Join today and $8,888 in welcome bonuses will be waiting. The welcome bonus is valid with the first six deposits.

$8,888 Welcome Bonus

1st deposit- 250% up to $2,500
2nd deposit- 150% up to $1,500
3rd deposit- 100% up to $1,000
4th deposit- 100% up to $1,000
5th deposit- 100% up to $1,000
6th deposit- 188% up to $1,888

