Claim a Fantastic 250% Midweek Top-Up at Desert Nights

Claim your 250% Midweek Top-Up over at Desert Nights and Enjoy a 250% up to $625 with promo Midweek Top-Up bonus

The middle of the week doesn’t have to feel like you’re in a slump trying to get to the weekend when you play Desert Nights Casino and opt in for the 250% Midweek Top-Up bonus.

Midweek Top-Up – 250% up to $625 with promo Midweek Top-Up bonus

There is no coupon code needed just select ‘claim promotion’ in the cashier and the 2505 Midweek Top-Up bonus will be displayed, click claim now to add the bonus to your deposit.

There’s no minimum deposit required to be eligible for your midweek boost.

There is no maximum cash out, whatever you win is yours to keep. There are restriction on games that are allowed to be played while the bonus is being played and active. These include Scratch Cards, Keno and All Slots.

This mid-week special cannot be claimed with any other bonus. New players who sign up can claim their $10 no deposit free bonus and then $2,550 in casino bonuses after that.

The first deposit is matched 100% up to $1,000 and then the second deposit 100% up to $1,500. After the first two deposits have been made a $50 free welcome chip will be available to claim.

HOW TO CLAIM?

To claim your ‘250% Midweek Top-Up’, please follow these simple steps:

1) Create an account, or login with your existing credentials and play for real-money.

2) When in the casino lobby, go to ‘Cashier’.

3) Within the ‘Cashier’, select ‘Claim Promotion’.

4) You will then see your ‘250% Midweek Top-Up’. Click ‘Claim Now’.

5) Then make your deposit and the bonus will be added to your account.

There is no coupon code required to redeem your ‘250% Midweek Top-Up’.

WINNINGS:

No maximum cash-out.

GAMES ALLOWED:

All Slots, Scratch Cards and Keno games.

COUNTRIES EXCLUDED:

The following countries are excluded from redeeming the ‘250% Midweek Top-Up’:

Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, India, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Mauritius, Montenegro, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom.