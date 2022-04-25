Claim Your Free Magic Token Rewards at Desert Nights Casino

Desert Nights Casino

Claim up to $170 in Magic Tokens every week when you play Desert Nights

Start the new week off with a winning start when you play Desert Nights Casino and participate in the Magic Tokens promotion. Based off your previous weeks play and losses, you can claim up to $170 free.

To be eligible for a Magic Token you just have to make at least one deposit and have a minimum of $25 in net losses for the previous week. Each Magic Token are valued different, depending on your previous 7 days net losses. They range from $10 up to $170.

PREVIOUS NET LOSSES (7 DAYS)FREE MAGIC TOKEN REWARDPLAYTHROUGHMAX. CASH-OUT
$25 – $99$1040x$250
$100 – $149$2040x$300
$150 – $249$3540x$350
$250 – $349$5535x$550
$350 – $499$8530x$850
$500 – $699$11030x$1,100
$700 +$17030x$1,700

Ready to play Desert Nights and take advantage of this great promotion, and many others? Join today to get started. All new players will receive a $10 free sign-up bonus, and then $2,550 in welcome offers. The first welcome offer will match the first deposit 100% up to $1,000.

