Daily, Weekly Monthly Freeroll Tournaments at Miami Club

Signup for daily, weekly and monthly tournaments. It doesn’t matter which tournament play you are looking to compete in there is something for everyone. One of the most popular is the Weekly Winner, the top five win. Another couple popular are the Daily Play for the Pot and the $5,000 Month Long. There are also freerolls, keno, blackjack and video poker competitions.

Miami Club Casino has introduced an all-new method for tournament play rankings. Instead of the traditional ranking balance that is common with tournaments the ranking balance is an accumulated win ranking that will increase and will never decrease. Tournaments that have implemented this special tool will display a special accumulating ranking symbol.

Signup today to get in the daily event or browse the tournament schedule to find one that suits your liking. Miami Club Casino will help get you started with entering the tournaments with a welcome bonus worth up to $800. The first eight deposits will be matched 100% up to $100 each. Wagering for the deposit plus bonuses is 20x before winnings can be cashed out.