Deposit & Play Legend of Horus at Red Stag, 120% Bonus

Discover the Egyptian gold while playing Red Stags new slot Legend of Horus, Get a 120% bonus to join now!

Discover the Egyptian gold that is hidden beneath the pyramids when you play Red Stags brand new Legend of Horus slot. Legend of Horus offers 10 paylines, free spins, multiple coin denominations and huge payouts.

From now until Sunday April 10th at 11:59pm claim an extra 120% bonus to try out the new slot. To claim use bonus code HORUS120 when you make a minimum deposit of $30.

Earn double comp points too when you play all weekend long. No bonus code is needed for this special reward. All game play on Legend of Horus will automatically earn x2 comp points no matter the deposit amount or wager amount.

To be eligible for the match bonus players must be at least Beer Club level with loyalty. Red Stag’s general terms and conditions apply.

Remember you will earn rewards on every single wager made playing any of Red Stags games. The rewards program is for all to enjoy while sipping on your favorite cocktail.

Get started playing Red Stag today to start earning your x2 comp points and to claim the special match bonus to play the new Legend of Horus slot.