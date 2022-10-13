Desert Nights Casino Offers Selection of Two Bonuses

Tanya L.
Desert Nights Casino

Play Desert Nights Casino today for two great bonus offers! Boost your bankroll every month with up to $885 extra with your monthly 177% deposit bonus! Or a 250% Midweek Top-Up

177% Monthly Reload

Claim 177% on top of your deposit up to $885 using the Monthly Reload bonus. There’s no max cashout, and the amount of the bonus depends on your deposit amount, the more you deposit the bigger your bonus will be. Games allowed include Keno, Slots and Scratch Cards. The monthly bonus can be claimed once per month.

250% Midweek Top-Up

Suffering from the midweek blues? Not anymore, you’re not! Desert Nights is pleased to offer a Hump Day bonus that will boost your Wednesday deposit 250% up to $625. There’s no special code required just look for the 250% Midweek Top-Up bonus within the cashier.

Games allowed while the bonus is active include Slots, Keno and Scratch Cards. The Midweek Top-Up can be claimed once per week.

Enjoy your Hump Day bonus and your monthly boost, play Desert Nights today to get started and playing!

Desert Nights Casino Review

Desert Nights Casino

Enjoy a special $2,550 bonus on top of your first deposit with a fantastic 250% welcome bonus up to $2,550.

Tanya L.
