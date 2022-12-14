Desert Nights has Your Christmas Fair Share of Holiday Slots

Tons of new games with a holiday flair to get you in the mood for Christmas cheer over at Desert Nights Casino. Have you played Desert Nights Casino lately? If not this is the time of the year to start making it a winning New Year!

There are several new games added to the casino platform including Christmas themed slots and more; Santa’s Ways, Rudolph’s Ride, Oriental Flower, Tiki Tower, Bananas Wild, Plucky Lucky and Medusa’s Millions just to name a few of the new games added and waiting to be played.

Desert Nights launches new games on a regular basis. Powering off of several gaming providers the new games roll in just about once a month. It’s exciting to see what’s to be released next.

To experience the full gaming experience Desert Nights can be downloaded to any pc. The instant play casino offers the same gaming experience if you are looking to play without downloading the software.

Enjoy the new games with a $10 free bonus just for signing up and then $2,550 in deposit bonus offers. The first deposit will be matched 250% up to $1,000. The second will also be matched 100% up to $1,500.

Once the first two deposits have been made a special $50 free welcome reward will be available to claim. The first two deposit bonuses have no max cashout, but the $50 free reward has a maximum payout of $250.