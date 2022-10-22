Enjoy Halloween 🎃 Bonuses at Red Stag on New Slot iScream

Hurry over to Red Stag to play iScream with some extra cash and claim your new game bonuses. Red Stag released iScream just in time for Halloween.

To celebrate the launch there’s a couple extra deposit match bonuses plus extra cash up for grabs. iScream is the perfect combination of spooky and sweet. The unique 6×5 layout offers tons of features with every spin including 9-12 free spins, 3-5 scatters, wilds and tons of chances to score a winning combo.

Claim up to 130% extra plus $20 in free cash plus double comp points

Claim it before it expires- coupon code CREAM95 for an extra 95% plus $10 extra. The minimum deposit to qualify is $25.

Claim it before it expires- coupon code CREAM130 for an extra 130% plus $20 extra. The minimum deposit to qualify is $65.

Earn double comp points with every spin made. No coupon is needed just open the slot and enjoy!

The coupons can be claimed twice per day until the 23rd at midnight. All wagers made on iScream will be doubled. Customer support must be contacted after making a deposit to claim the extra bonus. Players must be at least Beer Club status to qualify. Red Stag’s bonus rules apply.