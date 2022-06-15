Enjoy Playson All Stars 60k Tournament at Royal Panda

Win a Share of the $60K being given away over at Royal Panda, with prizes of 20,000 EUR for each phase!

There’s a lot going on over at Royal Panda this next couple of weeks! The Playson All Stars 60K is underway running from now through June 29th. There’s a total of $60K waiting to be won with the top prize worth $5,000 and 219 other cash prizes.

How do you win your fair share of the prize pool? This is easy! Play any of Playson’s qualifying slots with a minimum bet of $0.40 and score points for your wins. Points can be earned round by round for example, one spin you win $1 you earn 10 points and the next spin you win 5. For both rounds your total points earned is 60.

Book of Gold: Multichance

Buffalo Power Megaways™

Buffalo Power: Hold and Win

Diamond Fortunator: Hold and Win

Diamond Wins: Hold and Win

Eagle Power: Hold and Win

Legend of Cleopatra Megaways™

Lion Gems: Hold and Win

Solar Queen

Wolf Power: Hold and Win

If you can befriend Lady Luck you may be in the running to win up to $5,000 just for playing Playson’s most popular slots! Play Royal Panda today to get started earning your ranking to the top of the leaderboard.

Royal Panda will help get you on your way with 100% match up to $1,000 with the first deposit and if you don’t win Mr Panda himself will match the second deposit with the same exact bonus no questions asked!