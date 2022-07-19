Enjoy Your Lunch Break with 20 Spins at Slots Million

Have you played Slots Million’s Slunch Break yet? This week, during your lunch break you might as well pay Slots Million a visit and claim some free spins while eating your lunch.

If you want to get your hands on some bonus spins just log into your account Monday through Friday from 11am-1pm with every deposit made. The minimum deposit to receive 20 Slunch break spins is just $20. Free spins will be credited on Chilli Heat Megaways only.

Slots Million changes up the free spins slot on a weekly basis, so make sure to log in and take advantage of this offer next week too and see what bonus spins you will receive next. Up to four Slunch Break bonuses can be claimed each day.

All free spins are valued at 0.20 each. A maximum allowed bet of $3.00 is implemented until the wagering requirements are met.

Who said weekdays have to be boring? Not when you play Slots Million that’s for sure! Join today to get ready for this week’s Slunch Break bonus. Slots Million will get you started by boosting your first deposit 100% up to $100.